WhatsApp users beware! Malicious delivery update links could empty your bank accounts

New Delhi: WhatsApp is plagued with yet another online scam that can empty your bank account. Yes, you read that right, as hackers are now using a malicious link that appears to be related to the delivery of your online orders. According to security researchers at Kaspersky lab, scams related to package delivery of online orders are increasing globally.

Giving more information about the modus operandi of the scam, the Russian researchers said that the fraudster dupes themselves as executives of the delivery companies that usually deliver your online orders.

The hackers then inform you that they are carrying your package and will deliver it to your residence while sharing a message with a link. In the next step, they will ask you to pay a small amount using the link to ensure the secure delivery of your package.

Upon clicking the link, the innocuous WhatsApp user is redirected to a dubious website where the payment processes, giving free money to hackers. The incidents of such scams have been on the rise in Western countries for now.

When the user clicks on the link, he is taken to a fake website where he is asked to enter his bank details to make the small payment. This happens if the customer does not remember anything about his online orders.

In its official blog, Kaspersky Lab said, “Unexpected parcels requiring payment by the recipient remained one of the most common tricks this past quarter. “

“The reason for the invoice from the 'mail company' could be anything from customs duties to shipment costs. When trying to pay for the service, as with compensation fraud, victims were taken to a fake website, where they risked not only losing the amount itself (which could be far higher than specified in the email) but also spilling their bank card details,” the researchers added. Also Read: Reddit launches a TikTok-like video feed on iOS app

Moreover, the researchers have urged online shoppers to remain cautious against such email and WhatsApp scams that don’t appear reliable. Online shoppers should also note that it’s advisable that they shouldn’t click on links that redirect them to payment gateway pages for no reason. Also Read: SBI’s Independence Day offer: Apply for home loans at 0% processing fees, know process here