WhatsApp users can decide if they want to join a group

WhatsApp has added a new privacy setting to give its user more control over their experience. 

New Delhi: Facebook-owned WhatsApp has added a new privacy setting, which will let users decide whether they want to join a group on the messaging platform or not, according to a company announcement on Wednesday.

"WhatsApp groups continue to connect family, friends, co-workers, classmates, and more. As people turn to groups for important conversations, users have sought more control over their experience. Today, we`re introducing a new privacy setting and invite system to help you decide who can add you to groups," the company wrote in a blog post.

To enable it, users need to go to "Settings" in the app, then tap Account, Privacy and Groups and select one of three options: "Everyone," "My Contacts," or "My Contacts Except."

Live TV

Enabling "My Contacts" will mean that only users they have in their address book can add them to groups and "My Contacts Except" provides additional control for who among their contacts can add them to a group.

"In cases, an admin who can`t add users to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving the user the choice of joining the group. The user will have three days to accept the invite before it expires," the company said.

