WhatsApp Video Calls Get Three New Features To Compete with Zoom and Google Meet; Details Here

New Delhi: Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is set to roll out the three new features designed for better group calls and video chats. These features include a new screen-sharing feature, a higher participant count, and a speaker spotlight. These updates aim to compete with platforms like Zoom, FaceTime and Google Meet.

WhatsApp has enhanced its screen-sharing feature by incorporating audio sharing. This upgrade enables users to watch videos with friends and family during WhatsApp calls. Earlier, WhatsApp introduced the screen-sharing feature in August last year.

Moreover, the instant messaging app is also expanding the participant limit in group video calls. Now, users will be able to include up to 32 people in a single video call on any device, facilitating larger group interactions.

WhatsApp announced updates to enhance calling, including screen sharing with audio, support for up to 32 participants on video calls, and automatic speaker spotlight. WhatsApp is also introducing the MLow codec for better call reliability and clearer calls. pic.twitter.com/CCsEhcHEZq — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 13, 2024

Earlier, WhatsApp allowed up to 32 participants on mobile devices, while Windows users could add up to 16 participants and macOS users could add up to 8 participants. This participant limit feature is comparable to Apple's FaceTime, which permits up to 32 participants on video calls for iPhone and iPad users. In contrast, Google Meet and Zoom allow up to 100 participants, even on their basic tiers.

In the latest WhatsApp update, the instant messaging app comes with a new feature called speaker spotlight. This feature automatically highlights the person speaking during a video call, bringing them to the forefront of the screen.

Adding further, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to transcribe their voice messages directly on their devices. The transcription feature will require users to download an additional 150MB of app data, as per WABetainfo reports.