WhatsApp viewed once feature gets a new update: Here's all you need to know

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp tremendously revamps its features from time to time for tech-savvy users. The instant messaging platform is revamping its viewed-once message features. Last year, WhatsApp unveiled its disappearing messages function. According to WABetaInfo, the messaging platform has recently updated the feature. Beta testers can now access this section's modified vanishing messages.

This feature enables SMS messages to disappear for unregistered users after a predetermined amount of time. According to the source, the disappearing messages account area has been improved in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.24.9, allowing users to control the duration of the feature. Beta testers can download and install the update from Play Store.

The new update adds a new option to define the default message timer for brand-new chats as well as to set the timeframe for discussions that are currently in progress. It will be simpler for you to apply the default message timer to new chats and to set the timer for discussions that are already active.

It was always possible to choose a large number of ongoing chats and identify them as disappearing threads in order to prevent misinformation, but WhatsApp is now making it simpler to do so. Users can specify a defined time in the "Default Message Timer" after which all chat messages will expire.

On the other hand, new messages will automatically disappear for particular chats with the "Apply Timer to Chats" option after a predetermined amount of time.

How to check whether the update is available for you or not?

- Open your WhatsApp

- Go to the Settings option.

- Click on the Privacy option.

- Click on the Disappearing messages option.

Now you can see if the redesigned area is accessible to you or not.