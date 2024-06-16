WhatsApp May Soon Introduce Voice Message Transcription Feature With 5 Different Language Options; Details Here

New Delhi: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to transcribe voice notes to text. The anticipated feature is likely to enhance the accessibility and convenience for those who prefer reading text over listening to voice messages.

The platform is further refining the voice transcription feature by adding an option to change their language, as reported by WEBetaInfo. The Meta-owned Whatsapp is likely to enable users to choose from languages like English, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), and Hindi, with the possibility of more languages being added later on.

This feature is available on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.13.8 update from the Google Play Store. However, it is not available to beta testers as this feature is under development.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.13.8: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a feature to choose a language for voice message transcripts, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/nLTJwY1kwh pic.twitter.com/cycywQXrMZ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 13, 2024

Moreover, the company is also introducing the three new features designed for better group calls and video chats. These features include a new screen-sharing feature, a higher participant count, and a speaker spotlight. These updates aim to compete with platforms like Zoom, FaceTime and Google Meet.

WhatsApp has enhanced its screen-sharing feature by incorporating audio sharing. This upgrade enables users to watch videos with friends and family during WhatsApp calls. Earlier, WhatsApp introduced the screen-sharing feature in August last year.

Moreover, the instant messaging app is also expanding the participant limit in group video calls. Now, users will include up to 32 people in a single video call on any device, facilitating larger group interactions. WhatsApp announced updates to enhance calling, including screen sharing with audio, support for up to 32 participants on video calls, and an automatic speaker spotlight.

Earlier, WhatsApp allowed up to 32 participants on mobile devices, while Windows users could add up to 16 participants and macOS users could add up to 8 participants. This participant limit feature is comparable to Apple's FaceTime, which permits up to 32 participants on video calls for iPhone and iPad users. In contrast, Google Meet and Zoom allow up to 100 participants, even on their basic tiers.