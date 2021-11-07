हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Web Login: Now you can easily keep your account logged in without iPhone and Android

Users of Android and iOS devices will soon be able to use the feature.

WhatsApp Web Login: Now you can easily keep your account logged in without iPhone and Android

New Delhi: It's now simple to log in to WhatsApp on the web! Previously, you had to check in with your phone every time you wanted to use WhatsApp Web on your computer. With the release of the Multi-device feature from the beta programme, this annoyance is no longer an issue. Users of Android and iOS devices will soon be able to use the feature.

Essentially, this function allows you to use WhatsApp on your PC even if your smartphone isn't connected to the internet. You only need to select the multi-device option and scan the QR code. Your WhatsApp account will be visible in the browser till you log out of that PC. On Windows 10, Windows 11, and macOS Monterey, it works even better with the WhatsApp for Desktop app.

For the time being, the multi-device connection feature was only available to beta users. Before using WhatsApp Web, users have to sign up for the beta programme. This opt-in process is now complete, and users can have their WhatsApp account reflected on up to four devices simultaneously. It's worth noting that your WhatsApp Web account will only be signed in for 14 days before you'll have to scan the QR code again.

While the feature works as claimed on Android smartphones, it does not operate on iOS devices. You can delete messages and threads through the Web portal when connected to Android smartphones. On iOS, however, this is not the case. On the other hand, you can delete messages on iPhones in beta mode.

Tablets and other smartphones, on the other hand, do not offer this feature. For the time being, you can only use WhatsApp Web on a computer. Technically, you can log in to WhatsApp Web on tablets, but the experience isn't perfect.

