WhatsApp Web to get THIS security feature: Here's how it works

New Delhi: WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is apparently working on adding two-step authentication to its desktop app and web version. WhatsApp aims to add two-step authentication to its desktop and browser versions in the future, according to WABetaInfo. The two-step verification function can be set or disabled on the online and desktop versions, according to a screenshot given by WABetaInfo.

"On the web/desktop client, you will be able to enable or disable two-step verification. This is especially critical if you lose your phone and can't remember your PIN. If you are momentarily unable to get into your mail account, you can restore it by requesting a reset link," WABetaInfo says.

When registering your phone number with WhatsApp, you must provide a personal PIN. Two-step verification is already accessible on the mobile app version.

WhatsApp is also said to be testing the ability for customers to move their chats from an Android handset to an iPhone.

The feature was discovered in the newest WhatsApp beta for iOS v22.2.74, which is still in development. It is now unavailable to the general public. WhatsApp appears to be relying on a software named Move to iOS to facilitate the transition.

Live TV

#mute