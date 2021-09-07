WhatsApp will not work on THESE Android Phones, iPhones from November 1

In a major disappointment, WhatsApp will not operate in a few Android smartphones and iPhones starting November 1, 2021. The Facebook-owned messaging app has revealed a list of smartphones that will no longer support the app and these Android smartphones are running on Android 4.0.3 or lower, and Apple iPhones are operating on iOS 9 or older.

WhatsApp has released the list of Android phones that includes smartphones from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and others. The names of the smartphones are Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2, LGs Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

Besides that, other Android smartphones including ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, and ZTE Grand Memo, Huawei’s Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2, Sony’s Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S along with other devices like Alcatel, HTC, Lenovo, and more.

Notably, these smartphones will support the WhatsApp app but they will stop getting security updates, new features, which will gradually lead to the app being defunct on these older smartphones.

