WhatsApp will stop working on THESE smartphones by end of 2021: Check full list here

Another year is set to come to a close in less than two months, which means that WhatsApp's support for various Android and iPhone devices will be phased out again. Starting November 1, 2021, WhatsApp has released a list of devices that will no longer support the chat software. Starting November 1, the devices will no longer support the WhatsApp app and will be incompatible. In general, they will be Android phones running Android 4.0.3 or earlier, as well as Apple iPhones running iOS 9 or earlier.

WhatsApp's list of Android phones includes models from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and others. The iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 6S Plus are examples of iPhones. Samsung will discontinue support for the Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 small, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, and Galaxy Ace 2 in November. LG's Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II

Furthermore, ZTE devices such as the ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, and ZTE Grand Memo will no longer support WhatsApp. Huawei's Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2 handsets will no longer support Facebook's messaging software. The list includes Sony's Xperia Miro, Xperia Neo L, and Xperia Arc S, as well as devices from Alcatel, HTC, Lenovo, and others.

While some devices are approaching the end of WhatsApp support, this does not indicate that the software will stop working on November 1. Smartphones will no longer receive security upgrades or new features, resulting in apps becoming obsolete on these older devices.

Live TV

#mute