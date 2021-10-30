WhatsApp won’t work on THESE Android phones from November 1: Check if your phone is affected or not

New Delhi: Starting Monday, November 1, WhatsApp will no longer support a number of Android devices. If users have not yet backed up and exported their chats, they will be lost as a result of the change. In order to continue using WhatsApp's instant messaging service, users should switch to a compatible device. Android 4.1 and later smartphones are included in the app's list of supported devices. WhatsApp also works with the latest iOS and KaiOS running systems.

WhatsApp has declared that as of Monday, it would no longer support phones running Android 4.0.4 and previous versions, according to an updated FAQ website. Before the deadline, affected users should switch to a compatible device and store their chat history.

Here's how to check if WhatsApp is ending support for your Android device

WhatsApp has yet to specify which devices would no longer be supported by the app. However, you can see if WhatsApp support for your Android device is ending by following the instructions below.

Visit Settings > About phone.

Scroll down to see which Android version your device is running.

If it's Android 4.0.4 or lower, you should consider upgrading to a device that runs a newer version of Android.

If you are one of the impacted users, you can export your conversation history by creating a backup of your chats or exporting individual or group chats separately.

From the WhatsApp settings, click to Settings > Chats > Chat backup > Back up to make a backup. You may also export a group or individual conversation by opening it and using the three-dot option in the top-right corner of your screen. You'll have to go to More > Export Chat now. WhatsApp will also allow you to choose whether you want to export your chat with or without the media items you've received in it, such as audio, photos, and videos.

Alongside Android 4.1 and later versions, WhatsApp currently supports iPhone running on iOS 10 (supported by iPhone 5 and later models) and newer versions and feature phones such as the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 running KaiOS 2.5.0 and later.

Live TV

#mute