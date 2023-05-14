topStoriesenglish2607644
WhatsApp Working On Broadcast Channel Conversation Along With 12 New Features

The report said that the features also showcase the company`s commitment to ensuring that users have a large set of features to explore and use and making it easier for users to understand and manage channels.

Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 08:07 AM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a broadcast channel conversation on Android, including 12 new features. The ability to view channels is under development and it will be available to beta testers in a future update of the app, according to WABetaInfo.

The company is working on implementing numerous channel features in order to provide users with the best possible experience once channels are released. The features include full-width messaging interface in the conversation, verification status, number of followers, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy, and reporting, the report said.

Moreover, the report said that the features also showcase the company`s commitment to ensuring that users have a large set of features to explore and use and making it easier for users to understand and manage channels. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called `admin review` on Android, which will provide group admins with tools to help them better moderate their groups.

When the feature is enabled, group members will be able to report specific messages to the group admin. If an admin believes that a message is inappropriate or violates the rules of the group, it may choose to delete it for everyone in the group when a member reports it.

