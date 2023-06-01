WhatsApp Working On 'Discover Channel' Feature For Android Beta Users

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature for Android beta which will allow users to discover new channels by using filters. For the new feature, the platform will add a new section which will allow users to search for particular channels, reports WABetaInfo.





Users will be able to search for a channel by entering the channel's name in the new section. Moreover, the new section will provide users with three filters -- recently added, popularity and alphabetically.The feature to discover new channels is currently under development and is expected to be released to beta testers in a future update of the application, the report said. Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a broadcast channel conversation for Android, including 12 new features.The features include a full-width messaging interface in the conversation, verification status, number of followers, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy and reporting.