WhatsApp Working On Email-Based Account Protection Feature For Android Beta

The new security feature to protect the account using an email address is expected to be rolled out in a future update of the app, the report said. Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out new safety tools for when users receive messages from unknown phone numbers, on Android beta.

Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new security feature for Android beta that will protect the user's account using an email address. The platform will ask for the user's email address to protect and verify their account, reports WABetaInfo.

The particular circumstances in which the email address will be helpful to improve the security of the WhatsApp accounts are unknown at this time because the feature is currently under development. This feature will be optional and will be different from the one that asks for the email address when configuring the two-step verification.

The platform was also rolling out a 'link with phone number' feature on Android beta, which allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number. With this feature, users can link their account to WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR Code. In July, the Meta-owned platform had launched a feature on Android beta which allowed users to create new groups while forwarding messages.

