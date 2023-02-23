topStoriesenglish2576323
NewsTechnology
META

Whatsapp Working on Feature to Let Users Edit Messages on iOS Beta

The new feature will give users up to 15 minutes to edit their messages to fix any mistake or include any additional information to the original message, reports WABetaInfo.

Last Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 02:06 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Whatsapp Working on Feature to Let Users Edit Messages on iOS Beta

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly still working on a feature which will allow users to edit messages on the platform, on iOS beta.

The new feature will give users up to 15 minutes to edit their messages to fix any mistake or include any additional information to the original message, reports WABetaInfo.

This feature is currently under development and is not ready to be released to beta testers.

The report further mentioned that the company might also bring a feature in a future update of the application, which will allow users to edit media captions.

In November last year, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this feature, for iOS beta.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, WhatsApp was reportedly working on a feature which will allow users to send photos with high quality on iOS beta.

The new option will preserve the image dimensions, but light compression will still be applied to the picture.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?