WhatsApp Working On New ''Audio Chats'' Feature On Android

According to WABetaInfo, a new waveforms icon will be added to the chat header, allowing users to initiate audio chats.

Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 07:13 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called "audio chats", which will be available within conversations in a future update of the application on Android.

According to WABetaInfo, a new waveforms icon will be added to the chat header, allowing users to initiate audio chats, plus users will see a red button for ending ongoing calls. (Also Read: SBI, HDFC Bank's Special FD Scheme: Check Fixed Deposits Plans Ending on March 31)

As the waveform icon signifies the potential for real-time audio visualisation, the report states that it is likely that the space above the chat header could be reserved for displaying audio waveforms. (Also Read: Govt Hikes MGNREGA Wages: Check State-Wise New Rate List)

It will provide a minimalistic interface that allows users to view audio waveforms while navigating between their conversations. Moreover, the report mentioned that there is not much information available about how this feature will work as it is still under development.

Meanwhile, Meta has introduced a new WhatsApp application for Windows that loads faster and features an interface similar to the mobile version of the app. Users can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

The tech giant has also made improvements, including faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as new features like link previews and stickers.

