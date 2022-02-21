हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Whatsapp

WhatsApp working on new voice calling interface, to be rolled out for Android and iOS users

WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo, voice calling would have a new interface when placing voice calls. References for the design change were already found in the in the previous beta updates for iOS and Android users.

New Delhi: WhatsApp is working on a new interface for voice calling for some beta Android users. The new interface would be rolled out for both Android as well as iOS users, but currently it is being tested with the beta Android users.

"WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 22.5.0.70. The version marked within WhatsApp Settings is 2.22.5.70," WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo has said.

The voice calling would have a new interface when placing voice calls. References for the design change were already found in the in the previous beta updates for iOS and Android users. The new WhatsApp voice call interface would come with a round grey square in the front and center. It will also house the contact name, number, and profile picture.

"If the new interface is enabled, people can also see real-time voice waveforms. In addition, the redesign includes a wallpaper voice call, that cannot be edited at the moment," WABetaInfo said.

WhatsApp has been spotted working on a new screen for responding to users about their account ban reviews.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working towards releasing the 'Community' feature in a future update. Community is a private place where group admins will have more control over some groups on WhatsApp. The report said that WhatsApp Community is like a group chat and group admins are able to link other groups in the Community.

With IANS Inputs

