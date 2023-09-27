WhatsApp Working On User Interface Redesign, Plans To Shift Tabs To Bottom Bar

New Delhi: WhatsApp is giving its smartphone app a fresh new look for a smoother user experience. In the latest beta version, leaked images have shown a glimpse of the changes.

The app is getting a major design overhaul, moving away from its iconic look. The new design includes a lighter gray bottom bar to distinguish it from dark mode conversations. Dark theme users will also see redesigned chat bubbles and a revamped floating action button.

The update will available for both Android and iOS users. Though, there's no update when it will be rolled out globally.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.20.10: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on an improved interface by introducing new icons and colors, and it will be available in a future update of the app!https://t.co/ld4DbHtdg2 pic.twitter.com/TFmMXhjzVs — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 26, 2023

WhatsApp is working on a new sidebar and group chat filter feature for the web client. It aims to better categorize conversations and navigate through the app, and they will be available in the future.

WhatsApp is getting a little cluttered with the introduction of communities and Channels. The later allows public figures to create their WhatsApp one-side broadcast medium to share, announce or connect with fans through WhatsApp without revealing their numbers. Fans can react on the update with several emojis, though they can't reply them. Many popular figures such as PM Modi, Akshay Kumar joined the Channels in India.