WhatsApp working on 'view once text' feature

The feature is currently available in WhatsApp's Android beta version, which lets users send messages that can only be viewed once before disappearing, reports WABetaInfo.

Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 08:20 AM IST|Source: IANS

San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing the ability to send "view once text" messages to a future update of the app.

Previously, the feature was launched with support for photos and videos.

A padlock-style button with the traditional send message logo may one day be available in the app to access the feature, according to the report.

With this feature, users will not need to delete the information shared unwillingly, as it will be automatically deleted from the recipient's phone.

As view once images and videos can not be forwarded and copied, similarly it will not be possible to do the same with the view once text messages.

WhatsApp currently prevents recipients from screenshotting a piece of view once media if they are using the most recent version of its app, but it is unclear whether this protection will be extended to text messages, said the report.

Earlier this month, the messaging platform also rolled out a new disappearing messages shortcut on Android beta.

The new shortcut is placed within the 'Manage Storage' section and is marked as a tool to save space.

