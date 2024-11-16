New Delhi: WhatsApp has introduced a new “Message Drafts” feature for iOS and Android users worldwide. This makes it easier to manage unfinished messages. This new update automatically saves incomplete messages with a “Draft” label and places them at the top of the chat list. This ensures users can easily pick up where they left off. This feature helps you stay organised and get back to your conversations seamlessly.

Whenever you start a message but don’t send it, a clear “Draft” label will appear, and the message will automatically move to the top of your chat list. This makes it easy to pick up where you left off, especially when you're interrupted or forget to send a message, WhatsApp explained.

The draft reminder at the top of your chat list ensures you won’t overlook any important messages. It lets you easily pick up conversations right where you left off. Instead of scrolling through multiple chats or struggling to recall where you paused, the Draft indicator offers a quick and simple way to find your unfinished messages.

WhatsApp has rolled out several updates in recent years to improve communication which includes features like disappearing messages, multi-device support, and now, Message Drafts. These changes highlight the app's dedication to listening to user feedback and making the platform more user-friendly for everyday use.

The Message Drafts feature is now available worldwide and users can access it simply by updating their WhatsApp app. This update is part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance functionality, save time, and make the user experience smoother.

How to Use WhatsApp Drafts:

- Automatic Draft Saving: WhatsApp will automatically save any unsent messages as drafts.

- "Draft" Indicator: If you leave a message unsent, a green "Draft" label will appear next to the chat.

- Easy Access: The draft will appear at the top of your chats, making it simple to find and continue where you left off.

- Privacy: The recipient won’t see the draft until the message is sent.

- No Extra Steps: No need for any manual saving – WhatsApp handles it for you.