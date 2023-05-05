topStoriesenglish2603281
Whatsapp's New Feature To Let You Create Single-Vote Polls

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced two new updates around 'Polls' and 'Sharing with Captions' on its platform to make chats a little more fun and productive.

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 03:14 PM IST|Source: IANS

In Polls, the company has introduced three options -- Create Single-Vote Polls, Search for Polls in Your Chats, and Stay Updated on Poll Results.

The company introduced the 'Create Single-Vote Polls' option for poll creators to allow people to vote only once.

Poll creators will just need to turn off the allow multiple answers option when creating a poll.

As it is not always possible to answer a poll immediately, the company introduced the 'Search for Polls in Your Chats' option so that users can filter messages by polls, just like they do for photos, videos or links.

On the Chats screen, press Search and then Polls to find a list of all results.

With the 'Stay Updated on Poll Results' option, users will now receive notifications when people vote on polls, and be shown how many people have voted in total so they can easily keep up to date on responses, WhatsApp mentioned in a blogpost.

Moreover, the company introduced the 'Sharing with Captions' feature, which will now let users forward media with captions.

When users forward media with a caption, WhatsApp will now give them the option to keep, delete, or completely rewrite the caption to give extra information when sharing photos between chats.

Users can now also add a caption to photos and videos when they forward them.

Another new feature is the ability to add a caption before sharing a document.

WhatsApp said these updates have started rolling out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

