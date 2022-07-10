When is OnePlus 10T launching? India release timeline leaked! Check details

New Delhi: The OnePlus 10T has been spotted most recently setting a record on the AnTuTu benchmark, continuing to leak information about its arrival. However, the phone isn't yet official. If you're wondering when the precise release date will be announced, there's good news for Indians. A fresh rumour, according to GSM Arena, claims that the OnePlus 10T will be introduced in India between July 25 and August 1. The first sale of the phone is anticipated to take place in the first week of August and will only be made available through Amazon in India.

Although the OnePlus 10T will also be released for other markets, there is no reason to assume that it won't coincide with or even be released at the same time as the OnePlus 10T in India. This new information may be targeted at the Indian market. So it appears that the wait for the formal release of this phone will end later this month. (ALSO READ:

According to GSM Arena, the OnePlus 10T will reportedly come in two colours: green and moonstone black, the latter of which would reportedly have 16GB of RAM. (ALSO READ: Startup funding declines 40 per cent in April-June: Report)

OnePlus 10T will reportedly pack a 4,800 mAh battery with ultra-fast charging, which is said to be 150W in India and 160W elsewhere. The smartphone could come with a triple back camera configuration with a 50 megapixel primary camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide-angle, and a 2 megapixel macro lens. (ALSO READ: Good news for EPFO pensioners! 73 lakh beneficiaries to soon receive pensions)

The phone will reportedly include a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ LTPO 2.0 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB of storage, according to earlier reports.

-- With ANI inputs.