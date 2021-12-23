Who is Amrapali Gan, the Indian-origin CEO of content creation platform OnlyFans?

New Delhi: London-based OnlyFans has announced the appointment of Mumbai-born Amrapali "Ami" Gan as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), in yet another promotion of an India-origin individual to the helm of a tech-first company.

Who is Amrapali Gan?

Born in Mumbai, Amrapali Gan is the new CEO of OnlyFans. She will assume the day-to-day leadership of the company from Tim Stokely, who will be stepping down to pursue new endeavours.

Stokely has been managing OnlyFans since its launch five years ago. He himself appointed Gan as the new CEO of the online platform to grow the company’s growth and drive its vision and commitment to empowering creators.

Gan has been working as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of OnlyFans since September 2020. Prior to OnlyFans, she was working as a consultant at Arcade Agency, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She has completed her Bachelor’s in Public Relations and Organisational Communication from California State University, Los Angeles.

"Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans’ business and I`m passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach its tremendous potential," said Stokely, who is also the company’s founder.

"OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business," Stokely added. He will continue with OnlyFans as an advisor guiding this leadership transition.

"I am proud to assume this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximise control over, and monetise, their content," said Gan.

What is OnlyFans?

For those unversed, OnlyFans is a subscription-based adult content creation platform that allows creators to host and monetise adult content. The platform has more than 180 million registered users and over two million creators worldwide. Also Read: Centre seeks comments on proposed changes to insolvency law ahead of Budget 2022-23

Since its inception five years ago, OnlyFans has paid more than $5 billion to the content creators hosting their content on the online platform. Also Read: Apple shuts several retails stores in US due to COVID-19 surge

- With IANS inputs.