trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2690273
NewsTechnology
SAM ALTMAN

Will Sam Altman Return As OpenAI CEO? Suspense Continues After His Unceremonious Sacking, Talks In Final Stage

The final negotiations were still on between Altman and the company, with one big condition that the existing board (who fired him) had to step down, reports The Verge.

|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:53 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Will Sam Altman Return As OpenAI CEO? Suspense Continues After His Unceremonious Sacking, Talks In Final Stage

San Francisco: The suspense over Sam Altman’s return as the CEO of OpenAI continued on Monday as OpenAI leaders and investors sought to reinstate Altman at the company which unceremoniously sacked him on November 17.

The final negotiations were still on between Altman and the company, with one big condition that the existing board (who fired him) had to step down, reports The Verge.

Altman had once again set a 5 p.m. PT (6.30 a.m. India time) deadline on Sunday for the OpenAI board to resolve the situation.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella was reportedly mediating the discussion between Altman, former OpenAI President Greg Brockman, and the current board members as they attempt to select a new board.

“If a deal isn’t reached, things will take a different path,” the report mentioned.

OpenAI’s current board consists of chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, former GeoSim Systems CEO Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, the director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

Sutskever, who also co-founded OpenAI, was instrumental in the ousting of Altman, according to reports.

After creating a high-voltage drama after abruptly sacking Altman, the OpenAI board started discussions with him to return to the company as CEO.

However, Altman, who was fired by the board on a video call, was earlier “ambivalent” about coming back and sought key governance changes.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market