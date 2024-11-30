Will There Be Delay In Banking And Aadhaar OTP Messages From Dec 1? TRAI Clarifies

TRAI Traceability Rules: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has refuted recent viral reports across media outlets claiming delays in One-Time Password (OTP) delivery for services like Aadhaar verification and net banking due to new traceability rules starting December 1, 2024.

These claims suggested significant disruptions to OTP-based transactions due to regulatory changes, causing widespread concern among users and businesses reliant on instant authentication.

With digital transactions heavily dependent on OTPs, TRAI’s reassurance comes as a relief for consumers and enterprises alike. TRAI has assured that no such delays are expected, as the regulatory framework prioritizes seamless communication and enhanced security.

No delay in OTP delivery - TRAI pic.twitter.com/c6Yu89xi6k — DoT India (@DoT_India) November 29, 2024

In a recent statement on X, TRAI stated: "This is factually incorrect. TRAI has mandated the Access Providers to ensure message traceability. It will not delay delivery of any message."

Hence, the news is fake, and TRAI has clarified the matter. Moreover, the authority mentioned that major telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone Idea are committed to providing seamless services while implementing enhanced security measures for message systems.

The TRAI had previously instructed telecom providers Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL to implement the traceability rule starting December 1 reportedly. These guidelines are part of TRAI's ongoing initiatives to enhance cybersecurity and curb spam.

Earlier this year, the regulatory authority implemented strict measures against unauthorized promotional calls, including penalties like disconnecting telecom resources and blacklisting offenders for up to two years.