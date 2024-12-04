Will WhatsApp Stop Working on THESE iPhone Models? Check Yours Now

Whatsapp Stop Working On iPhone: WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has issued a warning to iPhone users, revealing that the app will stop working on older iPhone models soon in 2025.

It is important to note that WhatsApp will require iOS 15.1 or later to operate starting May 5, 2025. According to WABetaInfo, this means people with older iPhones that can't update past iOS 12.5.7 will have to upgrade their phone or get a new one to keep using WhatsApp.

Currently, the meta-owned platform supports iOS 12 and later. Users with newer iPhones or those who have already updated to iOS 15.1 or later will not be affected.

WhatsApp Update: Which iPhones Are Affected?

The older iPhone models include-iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s. The iPhone 5s was released in 2013, and the other two in 2014, making them all at least ten years old. These iPhones cannot be upgraded to the operating system version that WhatsApp will soon require.

These older iPhones were released more than 10 years ago, so only a small number of users are likely still using WhatsApp on these models.

Why WhatsApp Is Making Crucial Update

WhatsApp's decision to stop supporting older iPhones is aimed at utilizing the latest advancements in iOS. Newer iOS versions provide updated APIs and improved technologies, which are crucial for WhatsApp to introduce and enhance its features, according to a WABetaInfo report.

WhatsApp can optimise its app and introduce innovative functionalities that would be incompatible with outdated operating systems by discontinuing support for older versions.