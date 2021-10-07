Windows 11 launch: Check HP, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung’s laptops eligible for upgrade

New Delhi: Microsoft has rolled out the Windows 11 operating system for all its users worldwide. Users can now easily updated Windows personal computers (PCs) or laptops to Windows 11 for completely free. All they need to do is follow is a few simple steps to update to the Windows 11 operating system.
However, not all Windows 10 users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 as the latest software has a highly selective list of hardware requirements. This means that not all PCs and laptops are compatible with the operating system.
So, if you’re confused if your laptop or PC will run Windows 11, we’ve sorted the problem for you. Here’s the list of laptops in India that are eligible for a Windows 11 upgrade, per BGR:
Acer
Acer Nitro 5
Acer Spin 1
Acer Spin 3
Acer Spin 5
Acer Swift 3
Acer Swift 3X
Acer Swift 5
Acer Predator Helios 300
Acer Predator Helios 700
Acer Predator Triton 300
Acer Predator Triton 500
Asus
Asus ProArt Studiobook One
Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro X
Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 15
Asus ProArt Studiobook Pro 17
Asus ROG Flow X13
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15
Asus Asus ROG Strix SCAR 17
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17
Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED
Asus Zenbook Pro Duo
Asus Zenbook Pro 14
Asus Zenbook Pro 15
Asus Zenbook 3 Deluxe
Asus Zenbook S
Asus Zenbook S13
Asus Zenbook Flip S
Asus Zenbook Flip 13
Asus Zenbook Flip 14
Asus Zenbook Flip 15 and Flip 15 OLED
Asus Zenbook UX310
Asus Zenbook UX311
Asus Zenbook 13 and Zenbook 13 OLED
Asus Zenbook UX410
Zenbook 14 and Zenbook 14 Ultralight
Zenbook Duo
Zenbook Duo 14
Asus Zenbook 15
Asus Vivobook Pro 15
Asus Vivobook S13
Asus Vivobook S14
Asus Vivobook S15
Asus Vivobook Flip 12
Asus Vivobook Flip 14
Asus Vivobook Flip 15
Asus Vivobook 14
Asus Vivobook 15
Asus Vivobook 17
Dell
Alienware Area-51m R2
Alienware m15 R4
Alienware m15 R5
Alienware m15 R6
Alienware m17 R3
Alienware m17 R4
Alienware x15
Alienware x17
Dell Inspiron 14
Dell Inspiron 15
Dell Inspiron 16
Dell Inspiron 17
Dell G7 15
Dell G15
Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 15
Dell XPS 17
HP
HP Elite Dragonfly
HP EliteBook
HP EliteBook x360
HP Elite Folio
HP Envy 14
HP Envy 15
Envy x360
HP Spectre Folio
HP Spectre x360 14
HP Omen
HP Pavilion
HP Pavilion x360
HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop
HP ProBook
HP ProBook x360
HP Victus
Lenovo
Lenovo IdeaPad
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex
Lenovo Legion
Lenovo ThinkBook
Lenovo ThinkPad
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable
Lenovo ThinkPad X13
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga
Lenovo Yoga
Microsoft
Microsoft Surface Book 2
Microsoft Surface Book 3
Microsoft Surface Go 2
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
Microsoft Surface Pro X
Microsoft Razer
Microsoft Razer Blade
Microsoft Razer Blade Pro
Microsoft Razer Blade Stealth
Microsoft Razer Book
Realme
Realme Book
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex
Samsung Galaxy Book Go
Samsung Galaxy Book Ion
Samsung Galaxy Book S
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
Xiaomi
Mi Notebook Ultra
Mi Notebook Pro
Mi Notebook 14 Horizon
Redmi Book 15 Pro
Redmi Book 15 e-Learning Edition
However, users may have to note that the above list includes only select laptops from top-selling brands in India that are eligible for Windows 11 upgrade. Users can also check eligibility via the PC Health Check tool.