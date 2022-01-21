Woman falls on the floor, uses Siri on AirPods to call emergency services; here's how to do it

New Delhi: Apple products have proven to be life-saving for users on numerous occasions. While the Apple Watch has largely been credited with saving lives, the AirPods have proven to be far more valuable for women than we could have imagined. Susan Putman, a florist in New Jersey, always had her AirPods in her ears. She fell hard on the floor and bled heavily one day while working at her flower shop. The next thing she did was summon an ambulance using Siri on her AirPods.

According to a People report, Putman used the AirPods to summon an ambulance after collapsing and striking her head against a jagged metal pole. "I was working on a four-foot horseshoe wreath when I took a step back to admire it and realised its box was on the floor." "I must have been very careful not to destroy the wreath because I tripped and flew approximately 8 feet in the air, crashing against these metal poles," she told People.

She was alone in the store when she slipped down and began bleeding. There was no one she could turn to for assistance. She noticed she had her AirPods on before passing out and utilised Siri to call 911 before passing out.

"I discovered my AirPods were in when I grabbed my head and felt it was bleeding. "There was a lot of blood, and I panicked out," she told the publication. "But I instantly screamed, 'Hey Siri, call 911.'" Siri instantly dialled 911, and police and paramedics arrived shortly after.

So now you know that AirPods can do a lot more than just listen to music. Hey Siri is available on AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Max, among other devices. If the feature is activated on your iPhone, it will also be enabled on AirPods. To activate Hey Siri on AirPods, head to Settings > Siri & Search > and look for "Listen for Hey Siri" in the options. You may also do it by pushing and holding the Force Sensor on your AirPods Pro and AirPods 3. To activate Hey Siri on AirPods and AirPods 2, double-tap on the AirPods' sides.

