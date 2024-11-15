Woman Falls Victim To Rs 1.94 Lakh Scam Through Fake Amazon Job Link– Here’s How To Stay Safe

New Delhi: Online scams remain a major threat, with a 25-year-old woman from Udupi, Karnataka, recently losing Rs 1.94 lakh in the latest incident. It all started when she came across a high-paying job ad while scrolling through social media. Intrigued, she clicked on the link, only to be lured into a scam. She was added to a group where members convinced her to invest money. However, it all turned out to be a trap.

The victim, Archana, was looking for part-time job opportunities when she came across an Instagram post advertising an "Amazon Freshers Job in India," according to The Times of India. Curious, she clicked the link which took her to a WhatsApp chat. There, she was promised high returns in exchange for a small investment. Archana believed the offer and ended up sending money to several unknown UPI IDs.

Archana transferred a total of Rs 1,94,000 between October 18 and October 24 to the accounts, hoping to receive the promised returns on her ‘investment.’ Unfortunately, no returns came and she couldn’t contact the scammers to recover her money. After realising she has been tricked, she reported the incident to the Cyber Crime Police Station.

How to Protect Yourself from Job Scams

- Double-Check Job Ads: Always verify job postings, especially on social media. Research the company or person on official websites to ensure they are genuine.

- Be Wary of Suspicious Links: Avoid clicking on unknown links, particularly those promising easy money or high returns.

- No Upfront Payments: Legitimate employers will never ask for money. Treat any request for payment or investment as a warning sign.

- Keep Personal Details Private: Never share sensitive information, like your bank details or UPI ID, without verifying the source.

- Act Fast on Suspicion: If something feels off, report it immediately to the cybercrime agency for quick action.