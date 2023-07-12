Woman Claims The Apple Watch Delivered By Amazon Is Fake

Online shopping has its pros as well as cons. It’s, however, the cons that make headlines more often than not. Ranging from scams to wrong items being delivered, we’ve seen many users voice their concerns. Now, adding to the list of cons is a recent incident in which a woman says she ordered an Apple watch from Amazon but received a fake ‘Fit Life’ watch. She further claimed that she made several calls to Amazon India but the customer care executives didn’t pay attention to her problem. Irritated by the lack of proper customer service, the woman named Sanaya posted her complaint on Twitter

Sanaya also tagged the help desk of Apple in her tweet. The post has now gone viral.

Sanaya says she ordered an Apple Watch Series 8 on July 8 for Rs 50,900. The estimated date of delivery was July 9. After the product was delivered, she says she was shocked to discover that instead of an Apple watch she was delivered a ‘Fit Life’ watch



cre Trending Stories

“NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON,” wrote Sanaya in her Tweet after being ignored by Amazon customer support when asked for help. She also posted a few pictures of the product and the receipt.

The tweet has got over 2 lakh views since being posted on July 11.

“NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on 9th I received a fake 'FitLife' watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP. @AppleSupport,” Sanaya captioned the post.

Check:

NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on 9th I received a fake 'FitLife' watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP.@AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/2h9FtMh3N2 — Sanaya (@Sarcaswari) July 11, 2023

Following this, the official Twitter handle of Amazon replied to her and said that they are sorry for the problem she faced with her order. They further asked her to avoid sharing the order details and bank account details on social media, as they consider it personal information. “Please reach out to us via DM,” stated the tweet by Amazon Help Desk.

Check:

We apologize for the inconvenience you've had with your order. Please reach out to us via DM. We will do our best to assist. Further, please don't provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them to be personal information. -Ateeb https://t.co/1XyLaGkcaN — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) July 11, 2023

Netizens React:

Soon, many online users began commenting on the post.

One user wrote what the need to buy such an expensive product from Amazon.

Bhai itni mehengi and common cheez Amazon se leni hi kyun hai! :( July 11, 2023

Agreeing, a second user said that one shouldn’t buy things that cost more than Rs 10,000 from Amazon.

As a default. No purchase on Amazon of anything above 10k. — Nakul Ruparel (@nakulruparel) July 11, 2023

A couple of users enquired if Sanaya had made a video while unboxing the package.

U shud have made a video while unboxing, nt after unbox images July 12, 2023

Have u made a video of unboxing — Akshay (@akshaydurgapal) July 12, 2023

Amazon Prime Day is going on in the U.S. as it is offering exclusive deals to its Prime members. It is offering its biggest discount on Apple iPhone 14. This annual event will take place in India on July 15 and 16.