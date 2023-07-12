trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634413
Woman Claims The Apple Watch Delivered By Amazon Is Fake

The official Twitter handle of Amazon replied to the woman’s post and said that they were sorry for the problem she faced, and asked her to reach out to them via DM.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 02:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Women orders Apple Watch Series 8 from Amazon worth Rs 50,900.
  • She says she’s got a fake watch and posts her complaint on Twitter.
  • Tweet goes viral, netizens say stop buying expensive products from Amazon.

Online shopping has its pros as well as cons. It’s, however, the cons that make headlines more often than not. Ranging from scams to wrong items being delivered, we’ve seen many users voice their concerns. Now, adding to the list of cons is a recent incident in which a woman says she ordered an Apple watch from Amazon but received a fake ‘Fit Life’ watch. She further claimed that she made several calls to Amazon India but the customer care executives didn’t pay attention to her problem. Irritated by the lack of proper customer service, the woman named Sanaya posted her complaint on Twitter

Sanaya also tagged the help desk of Apple in her tweet. The post has now gone viral.

Sanaya says she ordered an Apple Watch Series 8 on July 8 for Rs 50,900. The estimated date of delivery was July 9. After the product was delivered, she says she was shocked to discover that instead of an Apple watch she was delivered a ‘Fit Life’ watch

“NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON,” wrote Sanaya in her Tweet after being ignored by Amazon customer support when asked for help. She also posted a few pictures of the product and the receipt.

The tweet has got over 2 lakh views since being posted on July 11.

“NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on 9th I received a fake 'FitLife' watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP. @AppleSupport,” Sanaya captioned the post.

Following this, the official Twitter handle of Amazon replied to her and said that they are sorry for the problem she faced with her order. They further asked her to avoid sharing the order details and bank account details on social media, as they consider it personal information. “Please reach out to us via DM,” stated the tweet by Amazon Help Desk.

Netizens React:

Soon, many online users began commenting on the post.

One user wrote what the need to buy such an expensive product from Amazon.

Agreeing, a second user said that one shouldn’t buy things that cost more than Rs 10,000 from Amazon.

A couple of users enquired if Sanaya had made a video while unboxing the package.

Amazon Prime Day is going on in the U.S. as it is offering exclusive deals to its Prime members. It is offering its biggest discount on Apple iPhone 14. This annual event will take place in India on July 15 and 16.

