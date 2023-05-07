Woman Trolls Scammer On WhatsApp, Shares Screenshot On Twitter - Internet Calls It Brilliant

New Delhi: Online scams are nothing new, according to the news. The development of technology has also given con artists additional opportunities to defraud individuals of their hard-earned money. Udita Pal, a co-founder of SALT, responded to a con artist's attempt to extort money from her in a very different way.

The co-founder of the Bengaluru fintech company posted some screenshots of her chat with the con artist on Twitter. The screenshots demonstrate how Udita was required to click on a link, watch a video, then like it in order to be considered for a job. (Also Read: AI-Generated Pics Of Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, And Other Billionaires As Working Out In Gym Goes Viral - Check How They Look)

The texter claimed to be from Mumbai and texted from a strange number. Udita thoroughly enjoyed responding to the con artist's texts. When the person realised that Udita had noticed their trick, she was immediately barred. (Also Read: List Of 8 Countries That Have A 4-Day Work Week)

More than 122k people have viewed and reacted to the tweet. The way Udita handled the matter amused everyone. Many people were shocked by the scammer's attempt to coerce money from her.

I’m going to hell for this pic.twitter.com/84CK3v7HlM Udita Pal (@i_Udita) May 5, 2023