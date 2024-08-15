Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778587
NewsTechnology
REALME

Realme Unveils World's Fastest Charger That Charge Phone In Under 5 Minutes; Is It Safe to Use?

To recall, Xiaomi’s 300W charging tech took around 5 minutes to charge the device with a 4,100mAh battery.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Realme Unveils World's Fastest Charger That Charge Phone In Under 5 Minutes; Is It Safe to Use? Image Credit: @realmeglobal/X

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Realme has introduced the new 320W SuperSonic fast charging technology in the world for smartphones in the future. However, the brand hasn't revealed which phone will get this new fast-charging technology. 

Notably, the new tech has been demonstrated at the Realme 828 Fanfest event in China by the company. To recall, the Chinese company Realme introduced 240W fast charging, with its Realme GT 3 smartphone.

In Realme’s demo video, the 320W SuperSonic charge technology promises to be a game-changer, as it can fully charge a phone with a 4,420mAh battery in four minutes and thirty seconds. Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s 300W charging tech took around 5 minutes to charge the device with a 4,100mAh battery. 

Realme has also introduced a folded battery, with 4,420 mAh capacity.

Is Fast Charging Technology Safe To Use? 

To address safety concerns for high-power charging, Realme representatives have introduced the "AirGap" voltage transformer, designed to isolate high voltages from smartphone batteries during electrical faults, such as circuit breakdowns, to prevent damage.

This transformer uses "contact-free electromagnetic conversion" technology. It reduces the voltage to 20 volts, thereby safeguarding battery life and ensuring the fast charger maintains a 93% power efficiency while charging.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder case registered against Sheikh Hasina
DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?