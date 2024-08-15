New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Realme has introduced the new 320W SuperSonic fast charging technology in the world for smartphones in the future. However, the brand hasn't revealed which phone will get this new fast-charging technology.

Notably, the new tech has been demonstrated at the Realme 828 Fanfest event in China by the company. To recall, the Chinese company Realme introduced 240W fast charging, with its Realme GT 3 smartphone.

320W SuperSonic Charge is officially unveiled today! Click the video to learn more about the technology behind it and see how long it takes to charge a phone fully!#realme828Fanfest #320WFastestCharge pic.twitter.com/osefpxcRlT — realme Global (@realmeglobal) August 14, 2024

In Realme’s demo video, the 320W SuperSonic charge technology promises to be a game-changer, as it can fully charge a phone with a 4,420mAh battery in four minutes and thirty seconds. Meanwhile, Xiaomi’s 300W charging tech took around 5 minutes to charge the device with a 4,100mAh battery.

Realme has also introduced a folded battery, with 4,420 mAh capacity.

Is Fast Charging Technology Safe To Use?

To address safety concerns for high-power charging, Realme representatives have introduced the "AirGap" voltage transformer, designed to isolate high voltages from smartphone batteries during electrical faults, such as circuit breakdowns, to prevent damage.

This transformer uses "contact-free electromagnetic conversion" technology. It reduces the voltage to 20 volts, thereby safeguarding battery life and ensuring the fast charger maintains a 93% power efficiency while charging.