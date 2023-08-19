World Photography Day: From Room Size Process To Pocket-Size Device: A Brief History Of Photography

New Delhi: Creating pictures has always been a powerful means for humans to express ideas, thoughts, emotions, and fears. The earliest instances, like man-made paintings on cave walls and ceilings, marked the beginning of this journey, evolving alongside technological and artistic advancements throughout human history.

Photography, an art form aimed at capturing present moments for posterity, can be likened to freezing time and revisiting the past whenever desired. Thanks to modern technologies such as smartphones and Digital Single-Lens Reflex cameras (DSLRs), millions of photos are taken every day.

But there’s a long history behind the photography like other technologies. Innovators, scientists, and photographers spent countless hours to refine the technology for the betterment and providing a refine tool in the hands of the humanity.



From the early experiments with light and chemicals to the digital age of instant imagery, the history of photography is a captivating tale of innovation, creativity, and human ingenuity.

Early Pioneers (19th Century):

The journey of photography started in the 19th century with inventors like Nicéphore Niépce and Louis Daguerre. Niépce's "View from the Window at Le Gras" in 1826 is considered the earliest surviving photograph. Daguerre's daguerreotype process brought about the first commercial form of photography in 1839, marking a revolutionary step in visual documentation.

What is Daguerreotype Process?

The daguerreotype process, one of the earliest forms of photography, involves making a shiny metal plate sensitive to light using special chemicals. This plate is then exposed to light inside a camera, creating a hidden image that becomes visible through further chemical treatment. Each picture is unique and captures shades of black and white, serving as a remarkable way to preserve memories and moments in history.

Technological Advances (Late 19th to Early 20th Century):

The late 19th century witnessed the development of roll film by George Eastman, leading to the creation of the Kodak camera in 1888. This marked a turning point, making photography accessible to the masses. In the early 20th century, color photography emerged with the autochrome process, giving rise to new creative possibilities.

Artistic Expression (Mid to Late 20th Century):

Photography transformed from mere documentation to a powerful means of artistic expression during the mid-20th century. Figures like Ansel Adams revolutionized landscape photography, while Dorothea Lange's poignant images captured the human condition during the Great Depression. The introduction of 35mm film and the single-lens reflex (SLR) camera expanded photographic horizons.

Digital Revolution (Late 20th Century to Present):

The late 20th century brought the digital revolution, reshaping photography entirely. The invention of the digital camera and the pixel sensor paved the way for instant preview, manipulation, and sharing of images. Photojournalism reached new heights as images from around the world could be transmitted in real-time.

Smartphone Era and Beyond:

The 21st century witnessed the democratization of photography with the rise of smartphones. High-quality cameras in pocket-sized devices made everyone a potential photographer. Social media platforms became visual diaries, and the concept of "selfies" emerged as a global phenomenon.