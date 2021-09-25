Worried about stalking? Here’s how to lock your Facebook profile

Facebook, a social media platform, is not a very private place. Everyone has access to everything on the portal, from images to names to more sensitive information like phone numbers, addresses, and, in some cases, e-mail addresses. While the goal is to keep individuals in touch, the system has several serious privacy flaws.

People can use a tool provided by Facebook to lock their Facebook profiles. Strangers will not be able to access information about you if you lock your profile, which includes the About page, images, articles, and new postings on the timeline. Only those who are friends with the person can see all "Public" updates on a locked profile.

Given that most users will employ profile locking, and given the lack of privacy in today's linked society, let us walk you through how to lock your Facebook profile and get rid of stalkers.

Android Users

Step 1: Open the Facebook App and tap the three-dot menu icon next to “Add to Story"

Step 2: Choose the Lock Profile option. It will show instructions on how to lock a profile.

Step 3: A pop-up will say “You Locked Your Profile" which means it is done.

There is currently no option to lock profiles on the iOS Facebook app, but you can do it using the web version.

Lock Profile On Desktop

Step 1: Go to https://www.facebook.com and click on your profile

Step 2: In the URL, replace “www" with “m" (URL should read m.facebook.com/profilename). This opens the mobile site on the desktop browser.

Step 3: Edit your profile button, click on the three-dot menu

Step 4: Select Lock Profile and click OK. Now click on the Lock Your Profile option.

If you wish to “unlock” something in the future, "Facebook also allows you to do this with your profile. To unlock your profile, perform the procedures above and select "unlock your profile, "if you want to go that route.



Live TV

#mute