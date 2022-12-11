Wow! THESE 50 cities have 5G facilities now; Is your CITY on the list?

New Delhi: Beginning in October, India began offering 5G services. Reliance Jio and Airtel both unveiled significant ambitions to lead the 5G revolution in India, while Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) took a backseat. The first two, who is also India's top telecom providers, have now collectively launched 5G services in almost 50 Indian cities, bringing the most recent wireless technology to everyone. During the Parliamentary Question Period, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disclosed the facts.

In response to a question in the Parliament, the minister stated that "Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have started offering 5G services in the country from 01.10.2022 onwards and as of 26.11.2022, 5G services have started in 50 towns." He stated that there is now no additional charge for 5G services. In other words, if you are an existing paid client of Airtel or Reliance Jio, you do not yet have to pay anything to access 5G in India.

Here's the list of all the 50 cities where 5G network services are available:

- Noida

-Delhi

- Greater Noida

- Siliguri

- Gurugram

- Bengaluru

- Hyderabad

- Varanasi

- Mumbai

- Nagpur

- Chennai

- Panipat

- Guwahati

- Patna

- Faridabad

- Kolkata

- Nathdwara

- Pune

All 33-district headquarters of Gujarat