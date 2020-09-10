Xbox Series S, Series X launching on November 10 --Price, offers and all you need to know

New Delhi: Microsoft on Thursday confirmed that its next generation of gaming consoles are coming in November.

"Xbox Series X, our most powerful console ever made, and Xbox Series S, next-generation performance in our smallest console ever built at a more affordable price, launch globally November 10, pre-orders start September 22," the company said in a statement.

The expansion of Xbox All Access to 12 countries, offering you a next generation Xbox and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting at USD 24.99 a month, with no upfront costs. EA Play Comes to Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost, Microsoft added.

“In addition to the traditional option of purchasing the new generation of Xbox Series X and S at $499 (Estimated Retail Price) and $299 (Estimated Retail Price) respectively, we’re expanding our Xbox All Access program to 12 countries this holiday, with more to come in 2021,” the company said.

What all is Microsoft offering?

Xbox All Access provides an Xbox Series X, or Series S, along with 24 months of the full Xbox Game Pass Ultimate experience. Users get access to get access to the following

The next-generation Xbox console of your choice



Over 100 high-quality games to play on console, including next-gen Optimized games



Over 100 high-quality games to play on PC



An EA Play membership to play more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games



Over 100 games to play from the cloud

Microsoft said that this is all with no upfront costs and a low monthly price. Xbox Series S will be available starting from $24.99 a month for 24 months and Xbox Series X will be available starting from $34.99 a month for 24 months.

Gamings that you will be enjoying on Xbox

Users will be able to try their hands on Gears Tactics, Tetris Effect: Connected and Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Others include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion on Xbox.