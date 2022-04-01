Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on THIS date: Check features and more

New Delhi: Xiaomi's next-generation premium smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, will be available in India soon. The company announced the news on social media, but the official launch date has not been revealed yet. This smartphone will compete with Android flagships such as the Galaxy S22, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, and OnePlus 10 Pro, all of which were released earlier this week in India. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset powers the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, which was released in China in December 2021. Last month, the phone made its global launch.

It would be interesting to see the expected price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G for the Indian market. Globally, the smartphone was launched at a starting price of $999 around the world (roughly Rs 76,300). As previously stated, it will compete with flagship devices from Samsung, OnePlus, and others. The OnePlus 10 Pro is currently available at Rs 66,999 (basic model), while the Galaxy S22 starts at Rs 72,999. With a price tag of Rs 49,999, Motorola's most premium gadget, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, is the most cheap device in this category. On April 7, Realme will also introduce the Realme GT 2 Pro in India.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with LTPO technology and a maximum brightness of 1500 nits. For a better viewing experience, the display also supports Dolby Vision. The phone has three 50-megapixel cameras on the back and a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A 4,600mAh battery, 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge rapid charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging are all included in the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G.

In December 2021, Xiaomi released the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12X, as well as the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. It's unknown if the other two variants will be available in India very soon.

