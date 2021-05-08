हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Xiaomi tablets

Xiaomi likely to unveil Mi Pad 5 tablet series: Check expected features, price and more

The Pro variant will have an LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, In-Cell active pen technology and WQXGA aspect ratio with 2560 x 1600 resolution. Renders also suggest three cameras in a setup, similar to the Mi 11 smartphone.

Xiaomi likely to unveil Mi Pad 5 tablet series: Check expected features, price and more

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi Pad 5 tablet series.

According to GSMArena, the expected tablets are supposed to be a direct competition to the iPad Pros, the Galaxy Tab series and the Huawei Mate Pad Pro devices.

One of the slates has now been certified at 3C with a dual 4,260 mAh battery, meaning the total charge is 8,520 mAh, the report said.

Citing sources, the report suggested that the two devices are incoming -- vanilla Mi Pad 5 and a mightier Mi Pad 5 Pro.

The Pro variant will have an LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, In-Cell active pen technology and WQXGA aspect ratio with 2560 x 1600 resolution.
Renders also suggest three cameras in a setup, similar to the Mi 11 smartphone.

Mi 11 features a 108MP primary rear camera with a 1/1.33-inch large sensor, 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture in addition to a 123-degree wide-angle 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel telephoto/macro lens.

The cameras support 8K video recording at 24/30fps as well. At the front, there is a 20MP camera.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Xiaomi tabletsMi Pad 5Mi tabletsMi Pad 5 tabletMi Pad 5 tablet features
Next
Story

Can you check DMs on Instagram without being 'seen'?

Must Watch

PT7M2S

COVID-19: DCGI gives nod to anti-COVID drug developed by DRDO