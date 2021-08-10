Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5 launching today at 5pm: Here’s how to watch the livestream

Xiaomi will launch its flagship smartphones and tablets today. The event will see the unveiling of Mi Mix 4 and Mi Pad 5 series and it will take place at 19:30 Beijing Time or 17:00 IST. If you plan to watch the event, you can go to the official livestream link.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed exact details about the features of Mi Mix 4 but it is expected to have an under-display selfie camera. The Mi Mix 4 is said to come with the latest Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform along with a 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might pack a 4,500 mAh battery and support 120W fast wired charging.

Mi Mix 4 will come up with the main camera, an ultrawide shooter, and a periscope lens. Besides that, it is also launching the Mi Pad 5 at the event which is expected to come with a keyboard accessory and stylus support. According to a leak, it is said to come with eight speakers and also Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Mi Pad 5 is said to come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC and pack an 8,750 mAh battery with 67W charging support. The tablet is also expected to get a 10.9-inch IPS LCD panel.

Live TV

#mute