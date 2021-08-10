हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5 launching today at 5pm: Here’s how to watch the livestream

Mi Pad 5 is said to come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC and pack an 8,750 mAh battery with 67W charging support. 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5 launching today at 5pm: Here’s how to watch the livestream

Xiaomi will launch its flagship smartphones and tablets today. The event will see the unveiling of Mi Mix 4 and Mi Pad 5 series and it will take place at 19:30 Beijing Time or 17:00 IST. If you plan to watch the event, you can go to the official livestream link.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed exact details about the features of Mi Mix 4 but it is expected to have an under-display selfie camera. The Mi Mix 4 is said to come with the latest Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform along with a 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might pack a 4,500 mAh battery and support 120W fast wired charging.

Mi Mix 4 will come up with the main camera, an ultrawide shooter, and a periscope lens. Besides that, it is also launching the Mi Pad 5 at the event which is expected to come with a keyboard accessory and stylus support. According to a leak, it is said to come with eight speakers and also Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Mi Pad 5 is said to come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC and pack an 8,750 mAh battery with 67W charging support. The tablet is also expected to get a 10.9-inch IPS LCD panel.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4Mi Pad 5Mi Mix 4 launchMi Pad 5 launch
Next
Story

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi Pad 5 to launch on August 10: Everything we know so far

Must Watch

PT8M5S

Bollywood Breaking: 25 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Bollywood, still unmatched!