Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 unveiled with under-display selfie camera at Rs 57,360: Check specs, colors and more

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has finally unveiled its much-touted flagship smartphone Mi MIX 4 in China at a starting price of RMB 4,999 (around Rs 57,360). Some of its important features include an under-display selfie camera, flagship-grade performance, 120W fast charging, and more.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is available in four models. It is priced at approximately Rs 57,360 in India for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB model will cost RMB 5,299 (around Rs 60,800), and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be sold for RMB 5,799 (around Rs 66,540). Along with that, the 12GB RAM + 512GB model comes at a price of RMB 6,299 (approximately Rs 72,270).

In terms of features and specifications, Mi Mix 4 is equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 5000000:1 contrast ratio, 10-bit TrueColor, and 480Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 888+ processor and it is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs MIUI, which is based on Android 11.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 comes with a triple camera setup, which includes a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP 50x periscope camera with OIS along a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It features a 20MP under-display camera as well.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The Mi MIX 4 will be available in three colours, including Ceramic White, Ceramic Black and Ceramic Gray.