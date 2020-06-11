Xiaomi Mi Notebook to be launched in India today: How to livestream, expected price and more

New Delhi: Xiaomi’s much awaited Mi Notebook will be launched in India on Tuesday.

The launch event of Xiaomi Mi Notebook will kick off at 12pm and it will be streamed live streamed across Xiaomi`s social media platforms and Mi.com as well.

Manu Kumar Jain , Vice President, Xiaomi, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, has tweeted

Mi fans, we are all set to make an Epic entry into the #Laptop category in India. And this launch is going to be a visual spectacle for sure. Here's a glimpse. Comment with #MakeEpicHappen if you are ready for #MiNoteBook. Global Debut tomorrow.#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/eer49ApGnC — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 10, 2020

Manu Jain had earlier confirmed that the upcoming Mi Notebook model is exclusively made for Indian consumers.

Some medi reports said that the Mi Notebook might come with a starting price of Rs 45,000.

According to a recent report, Mi`s first Notebook will be a rebranded version of RedmiBook 13 which launched in China in December last year.

Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 features a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution anti-glare display with narrow 4.65mm bezels on three sides. The display offers a 178-degree wide-viewing angle with 250 nits maximum brightness. It is 16.3 mm thin and weighs around 1.23 kilogrammes.

The laptop comes in two sets of configuration options-- with 10th gen Intel Core i5-10510U processor and 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U chipset. The RedmiBook 13 comes fitted with a chiclet keyboard with a 1.3 mm keystroke travel along with Microsoft PTP supported trackpad.