हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Xiaomi

Xiaomi patents new foldable phone with rotating camera

The smartphone maker has filed the design patent for an inward bending phone in China and has also put 48 images to showcase the handset, reports GizmoChina.  

Xiaomi patents new foldable phone with rotating camera

Beijing: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a foldable smartphone with quad-camera system that rotates forward for selfies and back for regular photos.

The smartphone maker has filed the design patent for an inward bending phone in China and has also put 48 images to showcase the handset, reports GizmoChina.

The patent images show a flexible screen with no notches or cutouts. The phone folds inwards, protecting the display. There are no signs of a secondary display and the chin rotating camera module is at the top, making the phone look like an upside-down Moto Razr.

Earlier, the company also patented a new a dual-display smartphone with quad-rear camera setup.

According to the patent, the primary display is like any other phone with ultra-slim bezels and earpiece up top.

The secondary display on the new Xiaomi-patented phone is as small in size as the quad-camera housing on the back.
 

Tags:
Xiaomiquad-camera systemXiaomi foldable smartphonequad-rear camera
Next
Story

WhatsApp beta adds QR codes for easy contact sharing
  • 1,25,101Confirmed
  • 3,720Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M36S

Opposition chooses to oppose Modi, not corona epidemic? (Part-2)