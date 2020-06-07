Xiaomi Redmi 9 price, color and other details leaked: Everything you need to know

Speculations are rife that Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its new smartphone Redmi 9 on June 25 but price, color and other details of of the upcoming device have been leaked online.

The new device is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup and waterdrop-style notched display design. It is also expected that Xiaomi would launch Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C alongside the standard version.

Price, colors of Xiaomi Redmi 9 (expected)

The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9 is expected to start from $139, which is around Rs 10,500 in India. This will be the price for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is expected to cost $149 (approximately Rs 11,200). As per reports, Redmi 9, whioch is a successor to the Redmi 8, would come in three colors, including Grey, Sunset Purple, and Green.

Specifications of Redmi 9 (leaked)

The image shared by tipster Sudhanshu revealed that Redmi 9 could launch in India with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. It is said to come equipped with a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, similar to the Realme C3, and the recently launched Realme Narzo 10A. It will reportedly be accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

The Redmi 9 could soport a quad rear camera setup. This setup is said to include a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front could be a 5-megapixel shooter. It is also expected to have a 5,000mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster.