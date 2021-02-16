Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series set to launch on March 10

It has barely been days since Xiaomi started teasing the Redmi Note 10 series and we already have a launch date. Xiaomi revealed that Redmi Note 10 series will be launched on March 4 and it also sent a ‘Block your calendar' invite for the virtual launch event.

This development comes after the company last year launched Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in March 2020.

Besides, the company revealed the launch date through a tweet, Xiaomi Vice President and its Managing Director in India, Manu Kumar Jain tweeted the launch date through his account.

There is no information available on the number of models that Xiaomi is going to launch under the Redmi Note 10 series. However, if rumours are to be believed, it is expected to launch the regular Redmi Note 10 and the superior Redmi Note 10 Pro.

The Redmi Note 10 series will be available on Amazon alongside other sales channels.

In terms of specifications, both the smartphones are expected to run on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. In the series, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is tipped to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and a 5,050mAh battery. It is also rumoured to have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Redmi Note 10 may have up to 6GB of RAM and a 64GB storage option, while there is no information on the processors.