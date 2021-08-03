Xiaomi’s first laptop RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition launched in India: Check features, price and more

Xiaomi Redmi has launched two laptops in India, the RedmiBook Pro and the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition. Touted to be the first laptops in India, these devices are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors and come with 8GB of RAM and NVMe SSDs.

The RedmiBook laptops come with a 15.6-inch FHD display and also boast 65W fast charging with a battery life of up to 10 hours.

Redmi said in a statement that these laptops come with optimised performances and it has recorded a boot time of 13.36 seconds, wake time of 1.01 seconds, and a reboot time of 20.34 seconds.

Priced at Rs 49,999, the RedmiBook Pro will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com and in Mi Home stores. Meanwhile, the Redmibook e-Learning Edition is priced at Rs 41,999 and 44,999 for the 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

RedmiBook Pro and Redmibook e-Learning Edition will be available in Charcoal Grey colour and the devices will be sold from August 6 at 12 PM. There are discounts available from HDFC Bank which will bring the price of RedmiBook Pro to 46,499, while the Redmibook e-Learning Edition will be available at Rs 39,499 and 42,499 for the 256GB and 512GB storage variants, respectively.

RedmiBook Pro

The RedmiBook Pro is equipped with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H Tiger Lake processor, with a maximum frequency of 4.4GHz and it comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and is coupled with 8GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM. Besides that, the RedmiBook Pro comes with a 512GB NVMe SSD. In terms of screen size, the laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display and an anti-glare finish. The laptop supports a 46WHr battery and charging at 65W.

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition

The RedmiBook e-Learning Edition comes with the 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake processor, and is equipped with 8GB of DDR4 memory at 3200 MHz. It has a screen size of 15.6-inch FHD display and comes with a storage of up to 512GB of internal storage with an SSD. It has 10 hours of battery life, according to Redmi.

Live TV

#mute