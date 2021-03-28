Xiaomi to unveil Mi 11 on March 29: Expected features, colours and more

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is set to launch its Mi 11 Youth Edition on March 29 along with other new devices such as Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, Mi Band 6, and a new Mi Mix.

In terms of specifications, Mi 11 Youth Edition is expected to have a 6.55-inch display with an AMOLED panel and full HD+ resolution. The screen also has a 90Hz refresh rate. Also, there’s a punch-hole cutout in the front to house a 20MP selfie camera.

Also, the smartphone will have a Snapdragon 780 5G processor and it may skip a 3.5mm headphone jack but retains a MicroSD card slot for expandable storage.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone will have a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. Besides that the phone will have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB built-in storage. A 4,250mAh battery will power the phone. It will also come with a 33W fast charging.

The phone is expected to be available in Truffle Black, Citrus Yellow, and Mint Green colours.