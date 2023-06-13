Xiaomi Pad 6 And Redmi Buds 4 Launched: Know The Price, Offers And Features

June 13 marks the official launch of Xiaomi's latest tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 6, which replaces its predecessor, the Xiaomi Pad 5. Alongside the tablet, the company also introduced the Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earphones. The Redmi Buds 4 Active will be available for purchase on Amazon, while the Android tablets will hit the markets on June 21.

Elevate Your Senses With Xiaomi Pad 6’s Immersive Display

The Xiaomi Pad 6 features a sleek and compact design with an 11-inch screen, drawing similarities to the iPad and OnePlus Pad. Its 11-inch LCD screen boasts a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 550 nits. For better audio and video, the tablet is supported by HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

The tablet has screen protection made of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Powering the Xiaomi Pad 6 is the Snapdragon 870 CPU, accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on the company's own MIUI 14, based on Android 13, ensuring a smooth and efficient user experience.

The base model of the Xiaomi Pad 6, launched today, comes with a price tag of Rs 26,999, while the premium variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs 28,999. ICICI Bank card users can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 3,000, making the effective prices Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively.

In addition to the tablet, Xiaomi unveiled three new accessories, including the Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard case priced at Rs 4,999 and the 2nd generation Xiaomi Smart Pen, available for Rs 5,999.

Redmi Buds 4: Enhanced Music Experience With Noise Cancellation

Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Buds 4 active and priced it at Rs. 1,399. The company said the earbuds have an environmental noise cancellation technology, which is intended to enhance the music experience and eliminate extraneous background noise.

The charging case is equipped with a USB Type-C port and supports rapid charging, providing up to 110 minutes of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging.