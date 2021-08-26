Yahoo News, Yahoo Cricket, Finance, Entertainment and MAKERS news sites shut down in India with immediate effect

New Delhi: Yahoo on Thursday announced that it has shut down its news websites in India that includes Yahoo News, Yahoo Cricket, Finance, Entertainment and MAKERS India.

This will however not impact the Yahoo Mail user. Yahoo said that this development does not impact its products Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Search. Yahoo added that it will continue to serve users in India as before, without any change.

"As of August 26th, 2021 Yahoo India will no longer be publishing content. Your Yahoo Account, Mail and Search experiences will not be affected in any way and will operate as usual. We thank you for your support and readership," a notice on the Yahoo website said.

In the FAQ section, Yahoo said effective August 26, 2021, the company has ceased publication of content in India and has shut down Yahoo's content operations in the country.

"We did not come to this decision lightly. However, Yahoo India has been impacted by changes to regulatory laws in India that now limit the foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India. Yahoo has had a long association with India and we're really proud of the premium, local content we have provided our users here for the last 20 years," it said.

It added that given that Yahoo Cricket has a 'news' component, "it was impacted under the new FDI regulations that limit foreign ownership of media companies that operate and publish digital content in India in the 'News and Current Affairs' space".

As per the new FDI regulations that will come into effect in October, digital media companies in India can accept up to 26 per cent investment in the form of foreign investment, subject to approval from the central government.