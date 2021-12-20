Year Ender 2021: Check out the major smartphones launched in India

New Delhi: In 2021, all major smartphone manufacturers released new flagship devices to India, from Apple to Samsung, OnePlus to Xiaomi, to attract users looking for an upgrade. The iPhone 13 series, the Samsung Galaxy S21 family, and the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are just a few of the popular selections. This year, a slew of new affordable options hit the market to appeal to the public. 5G connectivity was one of the most frequent characteristics that surfaced this year, particularly in India. High-refresh-rate displays and privacy-focused software changes were also adopted by smartphone manufacturers.

In 2021, the smartphone market witnessed incremental improvements, with companies such as Apple updating their flagships with minor tweaks. At the same time, other companies, such as Samsung, have improved developing form factors such as foldables to make them more popular and beneficial to users.

Some were successors to flagship series, while others established an altogether new series. What all of these smartphones have in common are the unique functions they provide. The best phones that came out this year are listed here.

Apple iPhones

At the 'California Streaming' event, Apple debuted its new iPhone 13 series. The Apple iPhone 13 series, which includes the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, was just released. The Apple iPhone 13 series is priced from Rs 69,900 to Rs 1,29,900 for the Pro Max. The 128GB iPhone 13 mini costs Rs 69,900, while the 256GB model costs Rs 79,900. The 512GB variant will set you back Rs 99,900. Pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED are the five colours available for the Apple iPhone 13 and 13 min.

The iPhone 13 costs Rs 79,900 for a 128GB model, Rs 89,900 for a 256GB model, and Rs 1,09,900 for a 512GB model. The iPhone 13 Pro series starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the base 128GB model, and goes up to Rs 1,29,900 for the 256GB, Rs 1,49,900 for the 512GB, and Rs 1,69,900 for the 1TB model (1TB). The Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900 for 128GB, Rs 1,39,900 for 256GB, and Rs 1,59,900 for 512GB of storage. The most costly iPhone is the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max, which costs Rs 1,79,900.

Samsung

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G (with the first ever S Pen support on a foldable) and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G handsets in India this year. The Z Fold 3 comes in two versions: 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. It has a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display with no interruptions and the first-ever S (Stylus) Pen compatibility on a folding tablet. The S Pen, on the other hand, will need to be purchased separately. It sports a 3,300mAh (usual) dual battery with fast-charging capabilities and runs Android 11. The 7.6-inch Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost roughly RS 1,33,648.09.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a dual-camera configuration on the back, with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. A single 10-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 lens is located on the front. The phone does not have the S Pen stylus.

The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 series, which comprises the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9 Pro, has finally been launched. There are two storage options for the OnePlus 9. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model costs Rs 49,999, while the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model costs Rs 54,999.

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage edition of the OnePlus 9 Pro costs Rs 64,999, while the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option costs Rs 69,999.

There are two storage options for the OnePlus 9R. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model costs Rs 39,999, while the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model costs Rs 43,999.

Vivo

Vivo has announced the X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ smartphones as part of its current X70 range, which starts at Rs 46,990. The X70 Pro+, which starts at Rs 79,900, is also available in an enigma black design. Meanwhile, the X70 Pro is available in two gorgeous colours: cosmic black and aurora dawn, and costs Rs 46,990 for an 8GB+128GB variant, Rs 49,990 for an 8GB+256GB variant, and Rs 52,990 for a 12GB+256GB option. The X70 Pro+ has a 32MP front camera and a 50MP+48MP+12MP+8MP quad camera arrangement, while the X70 Pro has a 50MP+12MP+12MP+8MP quad camera setup.

Realme

Realme GT Neo 2 comes with a 6.62-inch touchscreen display, along with 8GB of RAM as well as 8GB of storage. Realme GT Neo 2 runs on Android 11 and come with a 5,000mAh battery. Regarding the Realme GT Neo 2, the dual-camera setup packs a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera all will form a triple camera setup.

