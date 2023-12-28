Year-Ender 2023: 5 AI Chatbots Launched This Year

New Delhi: In the rapidly evolving world of technology, 2023 has witnessed a remarkable surge in the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), with one standout trend taking the lead. While established players like Google and Apple were expected to dominate, a surprising contender, OpenAI, has taken center stage with its groundbreaking creation - ChatGPT.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT, now at version 4.0 and with a successor in the pipeline, has captivated the tech scene, showcasing unprecedented capabilities in the realm of AI chatbots. (Also Read: 5 Anticipated Apple Products Set To Launch In 2024: In Pics)

Microsoft secured the first opportunity to harness ChatGPT's potential, integrating it into products such as Bing and the Microsoft Edge browser. (Also Read: Chanda Kochhar, 10 Others Booked For 'Cheating' Tomato Paste Company)

Notably, ChatGPT's access to the internet has propelled its learning pace, resulting in human-level performance and ever-improving accuracy. The introduction of ChatGPT Plus, doubling responses and enhancing capabilities, has further solidified its game-changing status.

Bing Chat

Following Microsoft's move, Bing Chat emerged as a unique AI chatbot, infused with originality through song composition and visual elements, adding a distinctive touch to the search engine experience.

Google Bard

Google, although known for a deliberate approach to AI advancements, has made strides with BardAI. The recent introduction of the Gemini AI model indicates a gathering momentum for BardAI, with a commitment to accuracy and thorough training and feedback mechanisms.

GrokAI

Not to be left behind, Elon Musk's Grok AI has entered the AI race on Twitter. Musk boasts that Grok AI surpasses competitors by fearlessly responding to 'spicy questions' and leveraging real-time knowledge from the Twitter platform. Musk's prior involvement with OpenAI adds a touch of pedigree to Grok AI.

DALL-E 3

OpenAI, not resting on its laurels, introduces DALL-E 3, a text-to-image creation AI software. This latest development allows users to generate visuals from complex prompts, expanding its availability to Bing Chat and the ChatGPT Plus service for paid users.