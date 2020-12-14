Yearender 2020: Non-Chinese smartphones launched in India this year

New Delhi: The smartphone market in India saw a trend reverse in 2020 given the anti-China sentiments propelled by the border tensions with the country. Several millennials, who form a major chunk of smartphone buyers, are expressing their strong national sentiments, thus committed in their resolve to not purchase Chinese goods, including smartphone.

Here is looking at 5 non-Chinese smartphone brands that launched their smartphones in India in 2020.

Lava

The Made in India Lava launched a host of smartphones in India this year. This included smartphones in the budget range to a little above-affordable range. LAVA Flip, Lava Pulse, Lava Z66, Lava Z61, Lava Z61 Pro were some smartphone that the domestic handset maker made this year.

Samsung

South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung had some major launches in the Galaxy range of smartphones. The smartphone maker also launched foldable smartphones in the market this year. Some major smartphones that Samsung launched in Indian markets included Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02S, Galaxy A021s, Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy M31s.

Micrommax

In November this year, home grown Micrommax made its re-entry by launching two smartphones. Micromax launched two smartphones in the new `In` series – IN 1B and IN Note 1. The IN 1B is available at Rs 6,999 for 2+32 variant and Rs 7,999 for 4+64 variant. Micromax’s second offering IN 1B is available at just Rs 10,999 for the 4+64 variant 12499 for the 4+128 variant.

Nokia C3

Finnish mobile phone company HMD Global, manufacturer of Nokia phones also had a couple of smartphone launches in India this year. Nokia 2.4, Nokia 5310 feature phone, Nokia 6.2 were some of the prominent phones that the company launched in India in 2020.

Apple

Apple launched the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphones in India.